TV stars turn out in Northampton for Deco pantomime launch

Summer might have just finished, but the Deco Theatre in Northampton was gearing up for Christmas pantomime.

The venue launched its pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarves taking place from Friday December 9 to Wednesday December 28.

Returning to the venue from last year is former Coronation Street star Nick Cochrane and Bad Girls actor Kim Taylforth for the pantomime.

Journalist and presenter David McLelland and former Grange Hill star Colin Ridgewell, apppear in the show and as well as local actor Clive Fletcher.

As well as posing for photographs and meeting people from the theatre, the actors had a walkabout in the town centre and visiting The Cube Disability in Northampton.

In addition to the cast, two of the actors came about from auditions yesterday with Georgia Rix and Naomi Wilkins cast as a result. Georgia plays Snow White and while Naomi will be her understudy.

The producers of the pantomime are hopeful that it will sell out and anyone looking to book tickets are advised to do so sooner rather than later.

Tickets for the show are available for £10 and can be booked by visiting www.thedeco.co.uk.