Top London show comes to Oundle

A story of love, hope and courage comes to an Oundle theatre at the end of this week.

Blind Man’s Song can be seen at The Stahl Theatre on Friday September 23.

Following sell-out runs at the 2015 London International Mime Festival, Latitude and the Edinburgh Fringe, critically acclaimed Theatre Re presents a wordless tale about the power of imagination, blending physical theatre, mime, illusions and a live musical score.

While a blind man walks around his room with unsteady steps, a story of love, hope, courage and unquenchable vision unfolds.

The show is conceived and directed by Guillaume Pigé, performed by Theatre Re with original music by Alex Judd.

The performance starts at 7.45pm and tickets cost between £10 for concessions and £12 for adults. The show is suitable for children over the age of eight and lasts for 60 minutes.

For further information about the show or to book tickets in advance call the box office on 01832 273930 or book online at www.stahltheatre.co.uk.