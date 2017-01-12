Ticket competition for Wellingborough’s spectacular Cinderella panto

The winner of a competition for a family ticket to see a panto in Wellingborough this week has been drawn.

We teamed up with Wellingborough Pantomime Society which is celebrating its special 50th anniversary production of Cinderella.

The society is in its golden jubilee year and is performing Cinderella at the Castle Theatre in the town from January 18 to 22.

The show will run for five days with evening performances starting at 7.30pm, and matinees on the Saturday and Sunday at 2.30pm.

The winner of a family ticket for Wednesday’s show is Sarah Thomas, whose name was pulled out of the hat from all the entries.

Congratulations to her and thanks to all who entered.

For tickets call 01933 270007 or see www.castletheatre.co.uk.