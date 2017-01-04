Theatre around Northamptonshire: Your guide to the week ahead

Our guide to whta is going on in theatres around the region.

No Man’s Land

Stacey Solomon in Dick Whittington

The Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, January 5

Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart return to the West End stage in Harold Pinter’s No Man’s Land, broadcast live to cinemas from Wyndham’s Theatre, London. It is about two writers who get increasingly drunk and tell more outlandish stories.

www.castletheatre.co.uk or 01933 270 007

Bernie’s Winter Warmer Party

The Burlesque Show coming to Northampton

The Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, January 14

All your favourite hits…. Bernie Keith style! Come along and dance your Christmas blues away at our winter warmer disco, hosted by BBC’s Bernie Keith.

This great night out is in aid of Cancer Research UK.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk or 01536 414141

NT Live broadcast No Man's Land starring Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart

Kiss Me Kate and Top Hat

Kilworth House Theatre

Tickets for two summer musicals at Kilworth House Theatre have gone on sale. Cole Porter’s Kiss Me Kate and the much loved Irving Berlin classic Top Hat will be staged from May right through to September. Tickets for both shows are likely to sell fast so people are advised to book now.

www.kilworthousetheatre.co.uk

Vampires Rock Ghost Train

Dick Whittington

Milton Keynes Theatre, January 5-15.

There are still 10 days to go along and see the pantomime at Milton Keynes Theatre. Fresh from departing EastEnders, Samantha Womack stars in the pantomime Dick Whittington as Queen Rat alongside Stacey Solomon.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

Second Star to the Right

The Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, January 15.

Join Wendy, John and Michael as they soar into the night sky with Peter, to a magical land of mermaids and fairy dust, where children can fly and adventures happens every day. This is a special ballet version based around Peter Pan.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk or call 01536 414141

The Burlesque Show

Royal & Derngate, Northampton, January 13-14

This show features tricks, titters and tease and is an uproarious revue of razor-wit, contemporary cabaret and frisky burlesque. It promises daring antics of scantily clad showgirls, the sultriest of sirens and the edgiest comic-cabaret masters.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

The Tempest

The Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, January 11.

Simon Russell Beale returns to the RSC after 20 years to play Prospero to be screened at The Castle in Wellingborough. On a distant island a man waits. His enemies have abandoned Prospero, who needs his magic to recover everything that was stripped from him.

www.castletheatre.org.uk or 01933 270007

Cinderella

The Core at Corby Cube, January 4-8.

Doomed to despair by her wicked stepmother and vicious stepsisters, Cinderella dreams of escape and romance. It’s going to take all the magic her Fairy Godmother can muster to whisk Cinders from pantry to palace in this production by Corby Theatrical Society.

www.thecorecorby.com or 01536 470470

Circus of Horrors

The Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, January 22.

Circus of Horrors celebrates its 21st anniversary as it takes to the road with its latest incarnation “The Never-ending Nightmare”. It features a set of bizarre, brave & beautiful acts all woven into an Alice in Horrorland type story.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk or 01536 414141

The Grapes of Wrath

Royal & Derngate, Northampton, January 11

Not a performance of the moving story of hope and survival this, but rather ensemble auditions for the play, which will air during May. The parts are non-speaking, and no experience is necessary. Around 30 people aged 18 are needed.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk or 01604 624811