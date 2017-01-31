Tense thriller comes to Wellingborough

Wellingborough Cooperative Amateur Dramatic Society present a tale of guilt and obsession.

Dead Guilty runs at Wellingborough Museum from Thursday to Saturday February 2 to 4.

The show sees a graphic artist whose leg is badly injured in a car crash that occurred when a business associate suffered a fatal heart attack at the wheel. Housebound and depressed, Julia is tormented when things disappear and someone prowls upstairs at night. While a kindly counsellor contends with Julia’s suicidal tendencies and a besotted handyman helps around the house, the excessively solicitous widow invades Julia’s life.

Suspense builds as we discover whether the consequences of this event will cost her her own life.

Performances are at 7.45pm each night. Tickets are £8.

For more details call 01933 276838 or visit www.wellingboroughmuseum.co.uk.

