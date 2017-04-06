Robin Hood invades Wellingborough

Prepare to be merry as a swashbuckling, arrow-slinging, tights wearing comedy adventure comes to Wellingborough

Audiences can join Robin Hood and Maid Maria nin this Easter pantomime which is performed at 2pm and 6pm at The Castle Theatre

With an all-star cast, including Britain’s Got Talent winner George Sampson as Robin Hood and children’s TV favourite Dani Harmer from CBBC’s Tracy Beaker and Strictly Come Dancing as Maid Marian will star.

But every pantomime needs a villain and X-Factor runner-up Andy Abraham plays the wicked Sheriff of Nottingham, Robin Hood Easter Panto will keep the whole family entertained.

From the same team behind The Wizard of Oz, Beauty and the Beast and Peter Pan, Enchanted Entertainment return this Easter with another fantastic pantomime for all the family.

The producers are promising Robin Hood will be packed full of comedy routines, stunning dances, show-stopping songs and of course heaps of audience participation… Oh yes it will!

Tickets for this pantomime are pricedbetween £19 and £21. A family ticket made up of four people can be purchased for £75.

For more details call 01933 270007 or visit www.castletheatre.co.uk.http://www.castletheatre.co.uk