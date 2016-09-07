Review: Keep Dancing, Milton Keynes Theatre

If you enjoyed the launch of Strictly Come Dancing but can’t wait three weeks for the series to start, then Keep Dancing is the perfect show to bridge the gap.

Featuring two of the professionals from the show, Robin Windsor and Anya Garnis as well as guest appearances from the winners of the last series Jay McGuinness and Aliona Vilani, it’s an extravaganza of dance.

But it is not just the four of them performing, there’s a dancing ensemble which deserve a lot of the credit. They spend most of the time on the stage and grew in confidence throughout the time on stage and the routine during the charleston is exceptional. A masterpiece of split second timing.

Robin and Anya are the stand out performers with so much tight footwork. There was one routine where they were both so outstanding that I was too mesmerised to applause as I suspect much of the audience.

I suspect that some people might have wanted to have seen more of Jay and Aliona, but that is probably the only disappointment. The four dances they do are well executed.

This is a show that will get you dancing, even if you have two left feet like me.

Keep Dancing can be seen at Milton Keynes Theatre until Saturday.

Tickets for the show can be booked by calling the box office on 0844 871 7652 or visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes.