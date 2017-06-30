Radio star Bernie Keith's Corby show

Radio presenter and stand-up comic, Bernie Keith, brings his pre-Edinburgh warm-up party to Corby next month.

His new show is entitled Life Without Sat Nav is coming to The Core at Corby Cube on Friday July 14.

Before hearing up to appear at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, his new show is all about aging.

In a youth-obsessed world, Bernie reclaims life for the middle-aged, unknown underachiever.

Stung by having his autograph returned because he wasn’t who they thought he was, he sets out to seize the day and change direction in a world that prefers you to stay on track.

Anyone hoping to see BBC Radio Northampton host Bernie live, this is his final, planned show in the county this year.

It has been a busy time for Bernie who has sold out many successful shows at the Royal & Derngate in Northampton over the years.

He last performed in Northamptonshire in April this year. (Can Barely) Stand Up explored how a man gripped by crippling nerves at the very prospect of standing up in front of his doctor has found himself centre stage in a room full of hundreds, expected to make them laugh.

Tickets for Life Without Sat Nav cost £6.50 and the show is judged to be suitable for people aged 12 and over.

For more details or to book visit www.thecorecorby.com or call 01536 470470