Popular children’s book is adapted for Northampton stage

One of the most loved characters in children’s literature will be arriving in Northampton soon, when The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show plays at Royal & Derngate from Wednesday to Friday February 1 to 3.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show will feature a menagerie of 75 enchanting puppets during a magical 60-minute show that faithfully adapts four of Eric Carle’s best loved books for the stage.

His books have captivated generations of readers with their iconic hand-painted illustrations and distinctively simple stories, introducing millions of children to a bigger, brighter world, and to their first experience of reading itself.

Performances takes place at 4pm on Wednesday February 1 and then 10am and 1pm on Thursday and Friday February 2 and 3.

Tickets – priced £13 – can be booked by calling the box office on 01604 624811 or by visiting www.royalandderngate.co.uk.