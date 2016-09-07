Open air theatre comes to Corby

An unplifing story of someone who hopes to renew the whole earth can be seen in Corby.

The Man Who Planted Trees sees Jean Giono, who hopes to boost re-afforestation, in the show taking place outside The Core at Corby Cube from 5pm to 7pm on Friday, September 9.

The story opposes the tree-planter to the makers of war.

It shows us all what’s best in man’s relationship with nature and with his fellow man.

For Giono, nature is a living force in which man can rediscover the depth and harmony he has lost in urban life.

The show is being put on by Impronta Teatro which use masks, puppetry, sound installation and visual storytelling, to give you an experience of Corby’s woodlands unlike anything you’ve ever had before.

There will be two more performances at nearby East Carlton Park at 11am and 2pm on Saturday, September 10.

Entrance is free and is designed for both adults and children over 10.

It is part of Our Woods Festival where more than 40 events in Corby’s woodlands from September 2016 to May 2017. www.deeprootstalltrees.org/our-woods.