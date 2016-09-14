Northampton theatre looks at making of Gone with the Wind

A play all about one of the most popular movies ever made is to be put on at The Playhouse Theatre in Northampton.

Moonlight and Magnolias runs from Tuesday September 20 to Saturday September 24.

It is set in Hollywood, 1939, and mogul David O. Selznick has just shut down production on the most eagerly anticipated movie in history, Gone With The Wind, scrapping the script and sacking the director. Hollywood is abuzz.

Determined to produce a rewrite in five days, he engages the reluctant services of ace script doctor Ben Hecht – possibly the only person in America who has not read the novel – and the movie’s new director Victor Fleming, straight from the set of equally troubled The Wizard Of Oz.

Selznick locks the three collaborators in his office, and a marathon creative session begins with his reputation very much on the line.

Tickets cost £8 for adults and £6.50 for concessions.

To book call the box office on 01604 627791 (answer phone) or by emailing bookings@theplayhousetheatre.net. For more details visit www.theplayhousetheatre.net.