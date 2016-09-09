New comedy night for Corby

Audiences can enjoy some of the best up and coming comedians with the start of a new club coming to Corby.

The Core at Corbe Cube hosts the first Screaming Blue Murder on Friday, September 16, with compere Sally-Anne Hayward joined by Mary Bourke, Anthony King and Chris Washington.

Dublin-born comedian Mary Bourke delivers her sardonic, acerbic material with a deceptively soft Irish lilt, switching from witty deconstructions of bad novels to furious rants at mumsnet.

Anthony King has a wealth of experience on the national comedy circuit, with over 20 years of gigs in top UK clubs, theatres, arts centres and at Festivals.

Chris Washington began performing stand-up in July 2012, and after two years and a few hundred gigs up and down the country he is fast becoming one of the most sought after new acts on the circuit.

The entertainment starts at 8pm. Tickets are priced at £12.50 and can be booked by calling Ticket Office on 01536 470470 or visiting www.thecorecorby.com. Advance booking is recommended.