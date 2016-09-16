Laughter for the kids coming to Kettering

A venue in Kettering aims to prove that comdy clubs are not just the pastime of adults with a special event later this month.

The Rollin gin the Aisles comedy club is hosting an event for the little ones on Saturday September 24.

Compered by Tiernan Douieb this show for children and adults will feature as its headline act the comedic whirlwind, Jonny Awsum who will be armed with an impressive arsenal of jokes and his trusty guitar.

This afternoon performance opens with the only half Spanish half Scottish hybrid working comic in the world, Tony Vino, who is noted for his audience interaction and quick witted responses. Kettering’s own Nick Wills will then get the kids involved in a playful re-telling of stories from his childhood.

The event starts at 2pm.

But for the adults, there will be the regular event later the same night. Tiernan Douieb will return to open the night with jokes by James Cook and Craig Murray which starts at 8pm.

Visit www.ketteringartscentre.com for details.