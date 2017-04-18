Kiss Me Kate cast at Kilworth revealed

The producers behind the up and coming musical Kiss Me Kate coming to Kilworth House Theatre have revealed who will be starring in the show.

The Cole Porter musical is perform at the open air venue from Wednesday May 31 to Sunday July 16.

Matthew McKenna will play Fred Graham) and Caroline Sheen portrays Lilli Vanessi. Bill Calhoun will be played by Justin Thomas and Monique Young is performing Lois Lane.

Other cast members include Cory English, Carl Sanderson, Gary Davis, Andrew Gordon-Watkins, Piers Bate, Davide Fienauri, Tarinn Callender, Craig Turner, Adam Philpott, Paul Hutton, Thomas Audibert, Emily Squibb, Holly Willock, Katia Sartini, Helen Turner, Molly May Gardiner, Tash Holway; Jessica Pardoe and Laura Ellis.

Kiss Me Kate includes some of the writers most famous songs including Another Op’nin, Another Show, Brush Up Your Shakespeare, Always true To You In My Fashion, Too Darn Hot and So In Love.

Tickets for the show cost between £32 and £40.

To book, or for more information call the box office on 01858 881939 or alternatively visit www.kilworthhousetheatre.co.uk