Jason returns with a bang to Corby stage

Comedian Jason Manford takes a short break from the upcoming production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang by doing a best of show coming to The Core at Corby Cube.

The show, on Monday September 19 and Tuesday September 20, features a wealth of comedy anecdotes, misunderstandings and audience banter delivered with Jason’s likeable charm and teasingly intelligent wit.

Sunday Night At The Palladium (ITV1), Live at the Apollo (BBC One), Have I Got News For You, (BBC One), QI (BBC Two) and The Royal Variety Performance (ITV1) have all helped establish Jason as a nationally known comic.

Jason said: “Some of you might think I’ve had a career change what with all the opera and musical theatre I’ve been doing lately.

“Not a chance, I’m excited to be getting back to what I really love the most – stand up!”

The show starts at 8pm and tickets cost £19. People are advised to book tickets as soon as possible as the show is likely to sell out.

For more details visit www.thecorecorby.com or call the ticket office on 01536 470470.