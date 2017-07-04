Jane Eyre comes to Milton Keynes

This year marks the 170th anniversary of the first publication of Jane Eyre, a significant time for a theatrical tour of Charlotte Bronte’s classic and much loved story.

A highly acclaimed co-production between the National Theatre and Bristol Old Vic will arrive at Milton Keynes Theatre coming next month.

And the story of trailblazing Jane is as inspiring as ever, with this bold and dynamic production telling the story of one woman’s fight for freedom and fulfilment.

From her beginnings as a destitute orphan, Jane Eyre’s spirited heroine faces life’s obstacles head on, surviving poverty, injustice and the discovery of bitter betrayal before taking the ultimate decision to follow her heart.

It has been staged by acclaimed director Sally Cookson who told about the challenges of putting on the show.

She said: “Adapting a novel for the stage is a challenging prospect, especially when that novel is cited as many people’s favourite of all time.

“It is always daunting when you’re working on a story which everyone knows so well, because you want to surprise and maybe challenge people’s expectations, without losing any of the things which make them like the story in the first place.”

Sally said she had been intrigued by the story ever since seeing a film version as a child.

She admitted: “I didn’t actually read the novel until I was in my early 20s.

“I remember thinking while I read it, this is a clarion cry for equal opportunities for women.

“This is not a story about a passive female who will do anything for her hunky boss.”

Jane Eyre is on at 7.15pm from Monday, July 10 - Saturday, July 15, with additional 2pm matinees on the Wednesday and Saturday.

Tickets cost from £16.40 and can be booked by visiting www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes or call 0844 871 7652 where more information is available.