Have the time of your life in Kettering

People are being encouraged to put on their dancing shoes when an interactive celebration of one of the most popular romance films comes to the area.

An Evening of Dirty Dancing: The Tribute Show returns for its sixth record-breaking year.

It can be seen for one night only at The Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering on Thursday September 15 starting at 7.30pm.

The fully choreographed concert will star musical theatre stalwart Julian Essex-Spurrier when it comes to Northamptonshire on Thursday September 15.

He is a familiar face having appeared as Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever, Rocky in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Riff in West Side Story and Rusty in Starlight Express.

It is directed by Paul Spicer with choreography by Leanne Harwood and pays homage to the greatest movie soundtrack of all time.

Among the songs performed in the show classic songs Big Girls Don’t Cry, Hey Baby, Wipeout, Do You Love Me and many more.

Paul said: “The atmosphere is always electric. We totally encourage our audiences to sing and dance and immerse themselves in this incredible music.

“I watch people leave the theatre on a real high. This is a multi-award winning soundtrack steeped in nostalgia. I challenge anyone to come along and not have a fantastic time.”

The show at Kettering will kick off a UK wide tour of the tribute show which runs throughout the rest of September, October and the beginning of November.

Tickets for the show are available now and they cost £19 for concessions and £20 for adults.

They are available by visiting www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01536 414141.