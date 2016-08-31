Have a laugh with Bobby Ball in Kettering

One half of a popular comedy duo will bring an afternoon of mirth and gospel to the Salvation Army in Kettering.

Bobby Ball’s Christian Comedy and Gospel Show takes place from 5pm on Sunday, September 4.

Bobby became a Christian in 1986 and now uses his comedic talents to show that God’s love and forgiveness are for real.

The doors at the Rockingham Road venue will open at 4.15pm and the show lasts for more than two hours.

Tickets for the event are £10. For more details or to book tickets visit www.eventbrite.co.uk and search for Bobby Ball.