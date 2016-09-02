Gothic drama gets moden makeover in Corby

A riveting gothic melodrama based on a classic novel is coming to The Core at Corby Cube.

Jekyll & Hyde can be seen from Thursday, September 15, to Saturday, September 17.

Sumptuous sets and costumes provide a brilliant backdrop for this dramatic and atmospheric tale of horror, as a crazed killer stalks the streets and blood-curdling screams are heard.

Dr Henry Jekyll believes that there are two distinct sides to men, one good and one evil. Intent on separating the two, he succeeds in his experiments.

However, in doing so he unleashes Hyde, a monstrous and uncontrollable alter ego.

Probably best known for playing Carlos Diaz in ITV’s Emmerdale, Gary Turner takes the role of Dr Jekyll.

The cast also includes Kim Taylforth, who may be best remembered as Nancy Rae in London’s Burning and for her roles in Bad Girls and Brookside, and Marcus Hutton, a regular in Brookside.

Tickets are priced from £13.50 to £20.50. To book call 01536 470 470 or visit www.thecorecorby.com.