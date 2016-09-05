Giant of a pantomime launched in Northampton

Blue star Simon Webbe was in the town on Monday for the launch of the pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk.

The launch took place at the Royal & Derngate which will be the venue for the family show running from Friday December 9 to Saturday December 31.

Simon Webbe, Ashleigh Butler and Ricky K at the Royal & Derngate to launch this years panto Jack and the Beanstalk NNL-160509-153732009

Follow Jack and his hapless brother Simple Simon, and climb a beanstalk of gigantic proportions to cloudland in our spectacular family pantomime.

Forced to sell his trusty cow, join Jack as he fights to save the beautiful Princess Apricot, outwit the evil giant, win riches beyond his wildest dreams and the hand of the girl he loves.

Simon, best known for his time in the boy band, will play Jack Trot in the show.

He said: “Last year I played Aladdin in my first ever panto and not only the first panto I acted it, it was the first one that I had ever seen and enjoyed it. I was asked by Qdos if I wanted to do this.

“Playing the hero is always the best role.

“I haven’t performed at Northampton before but did get to see my band member Duncan perform here in Priscilla. That gave me a real feel for the theatre and made me even more excited.”

One of the winners Britain’s Got Talent, Wellingborough born Ashleigh Butler plays the part of Princess Apricot aided by her trusty sidekick, canine star Pudsey.

“This is going to be our fifth pantomime and it is one of our favourite jobs.

“It’s strange doing pantomime in Northampton, my home town, after doing four years of getting further and further away from home.

“I now get to spend Christmas in my home town and all my friends and family can come and watch us. And hopefully the audience will really get behind us and have a great time.”

Another Britain’s Got Talent star, Ricky K stars in Simple Simon.

Expect lots of laughs, fabulous music, fantastic special effects, and bundles of audience participation in this giant of a pantomime.

Tickets for the show are on sale now and can be booked by calling the box office on 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk.