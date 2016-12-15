Fairy tale staged by Kettering youngsters

Cinderella will definitely go to the ball thanks to a youth group in Kettering.

The show is being staged by Kettering Youth Theatre Group (KYTG) at the Masque Theatre from Wednesday, December 28, to Saturday, December 31 .

Group chairman David Burke said: “KYTG is devoted to allowing local young people the chance to act, sing, dance, perform and have a lot of fun along the way.

“All of the hard work that the young people put in over a period of months is geared up to putting on the production which always provides great entertainment for all who come and see it.

“In recent years the KYTG has won several awards for their work and are always raising the standards to a high level.”

Cinderella is overjoyed at the return of her father, Baron Hardup, following his worldwide travels. Cinderella and her trusted friend Buttons are shocked when the Baron arrives home completely broke, newly widowed and carrying extra baggage in the form of two vile shopaholic stepdaughters, Gorgon and Zola, who waste no time destroying Cinderella’s dreams of finding love. In the woods, Cinderella meets her Prince Charming, underwhelmed by his royal duties and disguised as his servant Dandini .

Love blossoms immediately, as all perfect fairytales require. With the bailiffs, Snatchit and Grabbit, in hot pursuit of 15 years rent arrears from the poverty stricken Baron, and Gorgon and Zola destroying Cinderella’s hopes of meeting the man of her dreams, will she ever get to the Prince’s birthday ball and win his heart.

Tickets for the show are £8 for adults, £6.50 for children and pensioners. A family of four can see the show for £25.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office on 01536 414141 or by visiting www.masquekettering.co.uk.