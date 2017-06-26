Dreamboats and Petticoats returns to Milton Keynes

An ever popular musical celebrating some famous rock and roll tunes will be returning to Milton Keynes Theatre at the beginning of next month.

Packed with music from the 50s and 60s, Dreamboats and Petticoats can be seen from Monday to Saturday, July 3 to 8.

Set in 1961, emotions are running high as young musicians Norman and Bobby compete to win a national song writing competition – and, more importantly, the attention of the gorgeous Sue.

But when Bobby discovers that shy Laura is no slouch on the piano, love and rock‘n’roll fame beckons.

Written by Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran, the writers behind TV classics Goodnight Sweetheart, Birds of a Feather, The New Statesmen and Shine On Harvey Moon, this show features classic tracks from Roy Orbison, The Shadows, Eddie Cochran, Billy Fury and many more.

The dazzling success of the first five albums in the Dreamboats and Petticoats series saw more than four million copies sold and several weeks at the Number One spot in the compilation charts, the Great British public were saying that they didn’t just want to listen to pure nostalgia: they’d love to see it as well.

Inspired by the smash hit multi-million selling CD albums Dreamboats and Petticoats One, expect to hear some of the greatest hit songs of the rock ‘n’ roll era. These include Let’s Dance, To Know Him Is To Love Him, Shaking All Over, Bobby’s Girl and Little Town Flirt.

Tickets for the show are available from £15 with performances at 7.30pm each evening.

There are matinee performances taking place at 2.30pm on Wednesday, July 4, and Saturday, July 8.

For further information or to book tickets in advance call the box office on 0844 871 7652 or, alternatively, visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes.