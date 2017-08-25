Curious incident for Line of Duty star Scott in Milton Keynes

They say that variety is the spice of life and that is certainly the case for up-and-coming star, Scott Reid, who appeared in smash hit crime drama, Line of Duty.

Having previously played a sex offender in the BBC show, he now appears in the lead role of Christopher Boone in the National Theatre’s production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, going to Milton Keynes Theatre next month.

It tells the story of Christopher Boone, who is fifteen years old.

He stands beside Mrs Shears’ dead dog, which has been speared with a garden fork. It is seven minutes after midnight and Christopher is under suspicion.

He records each fact in a book he is writing to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington, the dog.

He has an extraordinary brain and is exceptional at maths, while ill-equipped to interpret everyday life.

Christopher has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road; he detests being touched and distrusts strangers. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a frightening journey that upturns his world.

Scott said: “He is an extraordinary character in terms of the way he carries himself, his physicality and his mannerisms. It is something completely different to the type of part I have played before. I also put an accent on for this show as well.

“Why wouldn’t you want, as an actor, to play something that challenges you every day. And with every performance, Christopher will be different depending on the fellow actors and the audience.

“The biggest challenge of this show is the physical nature of it. It’s not something that I have done much of before.”

It is not mentioned in either Mark Haddon’s novel or the stage play whether Christopher’s condition - and something which Scott said - is kept deliberately vague.

He said: “I think it is best to not put a label on it whether it was Asperger’s syndrome or high functioning autism. We did have a young lad who we were able to ask questions to but ultimately we had to have it as research but not rely on it because you are playing a character.

“People will also be able to relate some of Christopher’s actions regardless of what condition he has.”

The UK tour actually comes to an end at Milton Keynes and Scott is encouraging people to go along.

He said: “I don’t think there will be another stage show like this. I doubt this will be performed within the next five years so people should go along and see it.”

But he is also pleased to have the variety of the work whether it is on stage or on television.

Scott said: “Both mediums are a challenge and require different things of you.

“It was phenomenal working on Line of Duty, I was in the show when there was a lot of hype attached to it so it was great to be part of something like that.

“I was watching all of these great actors doing their work and I was in absolute awe at the skill they bring to it. It is something I shall remember for a long long time.

“I have been a professional actor for the last five years and consider myself coming to the end of the apprenticeship as an actor having these different experiences and I am looking forward to seeing what happens next.”

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time can be seen from Monday, September 4 to Saturday, September 16.

For more details or to book tickets in advance, call the box office on 0844 871 7652 or visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes.