Chinese circus comes to Kettering stage

The spirit of the Orient can be seen at Kettering’s Lighthouse Theatre when the internationally renowned Chinese State Circus visits on Thursday, September 8.

The show aims to embody a rich tapestry of Chinese art, history and culture which can be traced back over more than 2,000 years.

This cultural legacy is permeated through the exhibition of the artistes’ incomparable and distinct acrobatic skills, which have been honed and perfected through their lifelong dedication to their country’s artistic heritage.

The resulting circus is a visceral spectacular which takes audiences on an exhilarating journey through Chinese culture.

The announcement of this new tour comes three years after the last UK Chinese State Circus theatre tour was met with critical acclaim and five years since the production has toured under canvas.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets are available from £23.

For further information about the show, or to book tickets in advance, call the box office on 01536 414141 or, alternatively, visit www. lighthousetheatre.co.uk/