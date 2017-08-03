Children's classic at Boughton House

Boughton Estate’s sweeping lawns will be transformed into an open air theatre venue this summer as Chapterhouse Theatre Company returns to stage an adaptation of The Wind in the Willows.

Join Badger, Ratty, Mole and Toad for a perfect summer of adventure for the show on Tuesday August 15

What starts as a search for the best picnic spot rapidly turns into the most hilarious of escapades.

With the bumptious Toad’s heart set on a shiny new motorcar and his very liberty soon at stake, will his faithful friends come to his rescue – and will he let them?

Alive with music and song, this magical family show is presented in beautiful traditional costume and features a woodland parade during the interval for everyone to join in with.

The production is set to take place during the Estate’s annual August opening season, with visitors able to pair the performance with a day out exploring the highlights of the historic house and gardens.

Charles Lister, property manager at Boughton House, said: “Boughton’s sprawling grounds provide an idyllic setting for an open air theatre production and are especially appropriate as the setting for a pastoral classic like The Wind in the Willows.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Chapterhouse Theatre Company back to Boughton, following last year’s spectacular adaptations of Sherlock Holmes and the Hound of the Baskervilles and J M Barrie’s Peter Pan.”

Tickets are £16.50 for adult and £11 for children. The doors open at 5pm wit the performance starting at 6pm.

Boughton House and Gardens will open to the public throughout August. Guided house tours will begin at 1pm, with the last tour at 3.30pm daily.

A house tour and access to the Gardens, armoury and special exhibition starts from £10 per adult, £8 per child and £30 for families consisting of two adults and two children. Children under five go free and must be accompanied at all times.

The gardens will open between 12pm-5pm, with last entry at 4pm. Tickets cost £6 for adults, £3 for children and £14 for families made up of two adults and two children. As a bonus, gardens tickets holders will gain access to the armoury and special exhibition.

For more details call 01536 515731 or visit www.seetickets.com/event/the-wind-in-the-willows/boughton-house/1069487