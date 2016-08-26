Chance to be involved in panto coming to Kettering theatre

The team behind this year’s pantomime at The Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering are looking for young stars to appear in the show.

Jordan Productions are seeking dancers aged eight to 18 for the star studded production of Beauty and the Beast.

The auditions will take place on Sunday September 11 , 11.30am at the Lighthouse Theatre Kettering.

The firm is looking for twi teams of juvenile dancers to perform from 10 December 2016 to 2 January 2017.

If you’ve got what it takes, drop Jordan Productions a line by emailing auditions@jordanproductionsltd.co.uk with ‘Kettering – Beauty’ in the subject line.

A registration form to be completed will be sent and more information follows from there.

The successful auditionees will join Eastenders star Cheryl Fergison for the production.

Beauty and the Beast is at the Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering from Saturday December 10 through to Monday January 2.

Tickets are available on 01536 414141 or by visiting www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk where more information can be found.