CATS comes to Kettering

Weldon Amateur Theatre School (WATS) are proud to present CATS a musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and TS Eliot directed by Megan McLellan.

The group are especially pleased to be performing at the Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering from July 22-23

There are performances at 2pm and 6.30pm. Tickets are £10 for adults and £8 for concessions. Entrance for children under the age of four is £2.50.

There are family tickets for the show are available at a cost of £30.

CATS with music from Andrew Lloyd Webber based on Old Possum’s book of Practical Cats by TS Eliot with orchestrations by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber and original production by Cameron Mackintosh Ltd and the Really Useful Group Ltd.

This production is being performed entirely by youth members of Weldon Amateur Theatre School.

An all-singing, all-dancing musical spectacular, the show has also been translated into 10 languages and has not only been presented in theatres, but also in tents in Japan and Korean and an engine shed in Switzerland.

Since Cats first opened on the West End stage in 1981, it has become one of the world’s best known and best loved musicals.

For more details visit www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk or call 01536 414141