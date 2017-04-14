Barry Manilow musical in Kettering

The legendary songwriter Barry Manilow is coming out... to Kettering.

At least his songs are when the Kettering Operatic Society Musical Theatre Company presents Copacabana the Musical at the Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering from Tuesday April 25 to Saturday April 29.

Her name was Lola, she was a showgirl…So begins the saga of Lola and Tony. Their tale of love and romance on the way to stardom had captivated millions, and now is a full-scale, Broadway-style musical fantasy.

Stephen, an aspiring songwriter, engrossed in the perpetual tempo of his electric synthesizer, envisions and creates the world’s next big hit, as his patient wife vies for attention with his drum machine.

But alas, only this new song is on his mind and in his heart.

His remarkable inspiration carries him and the audience back to an era when music and passion were always the fashion at the world famous Copacabana nightclub in New York City.

This spectacular musical with original songs by Barry Manilow promises to be an extravaganza according to a spokesman for the company.

She said: “It will feature dazzling costumes, spectacular sets and sensational choreography all add up to an evening of entertainment that will leave you breathless.

“This production by KOS Musical Theatre Company with feature stunning dancing girls and all the favourite performers that you know and love.”

This production is also a special one for the society for they are celebrating their 70th anniversary this year.

K.O.S. was one of the first performers of musical shows in the town.

Founded on March 7th 1919, the society was originally named the Kettering Amateur Operatic Society.

The first work to be performed was Dorothy, at the Victoria Hall, Gold Street (later the Victoria Picture House - now demolished), in December the same year.

Recent productions by the society included Thoroughly Modern Millie in 2016 and The Addams Family musical in 2015.

Tickets priced from £13 to £15 if booked in advance with prices going up by £2 if booked on the door. The shows starts at7.30pm each night. For more on the society visit www.kosmtc.co.uk.

For tickets call the box office on 01536 414141 or visit www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk