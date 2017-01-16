Angelos and Barry bring laughter to Northampton

The dynamic comedy duo Angelos and Barry bring their ridiculous riffs to Royal & Derngate in their new show The New Power Generation.

A comedy match made in heaven (or a touring version of the odd couple), Angelos Epithemiou (BBC2’s Shooting Stars) and Barry From Watford (BBC Radio 2 Steve Wright In The Afternoon) come together for their debut tour to discuss how to succeed in business, where they think corporations have got it right and wrong and the direction in which the financial sector is headed.

They will also be discussing the bookies, Londis, Crimewatch, if you can claim benefits in space, whether or not Kim Jong Un cuts his own hair and how Ban Ki Moon once nearly lost The UN in a poker game.

Barry’s extensive media experience from being a regular on Steve Wright’s Radio 2 show as well as performing ventriloquism at his local club, allied with Angelos’ days as a burger van impresario and sidekick to Vic ‘n’ Bob on Shooting Stars will see the crowds roaring with laughter. Although this is their first tour they already work together on their hugely popular and critically acclaimed podcast The Angelos And Barry Show.

