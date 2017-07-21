All aboard for children's classic in Northampton

Have your say

Climb aboard and prepare to be entertained by The Looking Glass Theatre’s new stage adaptation of Edith Nesbit’s classic, The Railway Children.

It will be staged at St Peter’s Church, Northampton from July 29-30

Join Albert Perks, the Station Porter, as he retells the exciting adventures that occur one summer.

It sees three children have to mysteriously move from a large Edwardian villa in London, to a small house situated close to The Great Northern and Western Railway in the Yorkshire dales.

The Northampton based company will be returning to the county having done a tour of the local area.

It has been designed to be suitable for the entire family.

Tickets for the show are £10 for adults, £8 for concessions. Performances start at 2pm on both days. For more details visit www.lookingglasstheatre.com.