Abbey Centre showcases talented Northampton youngsters

A lively group of young adults will perform a showcase event on Friday and Saturday, September 2 and 3.

The Jazzhands Group perform at The Abbey Centre in East Hunsbury at 7.30pm on both nights.

This lively young group perform a very bright and happy show and invite you to a share a fun evening of music, dancing and theatre.

Tickets for the show cost £7 for adults and £3 for children.

For further information about the show or to book tickets in advance call the Abbey Centre on 01604 767568 extension one, or alternatively book by emailing jazzhands5678@outlook.com.