10 things to do in Northamptonshire

Here's our guide of 10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire this week

1 THEATRE

The Full Monty, Royal & Derngate, Northampton. Till January 21

The heart warming story of six unemployed men is delighting audiences amd people can still see it until Saturday. Hollyoaks actors Gary Lucy, Chris Fountain and Kai Owen star in the show as well as dinnerladies Andrew Dunn.

Details www.royalandderngate.co.uk.

2 COMEDY

Screaming Blue Murder, Royal & Derngate, Northampton. January 20

The first comedy club of the year at the theatre’s Underground Space. Doors open at 7.45pm and starts at 8.15pm. Stuart Goldsmith, Sally-Anne Hayward, Mark Smith provide the laughs, hosted by Dan Evans.

Details www.royalandderngate.co.uk.

3 COMEDY

Rolling in the Aisles, Kettering Arts Centre, January 21

There will be plenty of mirth when top comedians visit the town. Kate Lucas, Allan Finnegan and Sol Bernstein will be providing the laughter with regular compere Nick Wills guiding the entertainment. Tickets cost £7 to £9 and it starts at 8.30pm. Suitable for those aged 14 and over.

Details www.ketteringartscentre.com

4 THEATRE

Angelos and Barry, Royal & Derngate, Northampton. January 21,

A comedy match made in heaven, Angelos Epithemiou and Barry From Watford come together for their debut tour to discuss how to succeed in business, where they think corporations have got it right and wrong, and the direction in which the financial sector is headed.

Cast of Invincible in rehearsals.

Details www.royalandderngate.co.uk.

5 MUSIC

Scott Walters, Picturedrome, Northampton. January 21.

Singer songwrtier Scott Walters will be playing The Picturedrome’s Acoustic Sessions on Sunday. Music is in the Northampton venue’s front bar from 9pm.

Details.

www.thepicturedrome.com

6 THEATRE

Invincible, Royal &Derngate, Northampton, January 24-28

When the credit crunch hits, a couple from southern England relocate to the north. When they arrive, they invite the neighbours around for a party and what ensues is a culture clash. A new play which has been critically acclaimed.

Details www.royalandderngate.co.uk

7 THEATRE

Sextet, The Playhouse, Northampton. January 24-28

Roger has invited his old friend Philip and his wife for a cruise on his luxury yacht together with Denys and his wife Valerie in order to see whether Denys, his employee, proves suitable for an important job abroad. All seems set for a restful holiday. Complications start with the very first arrival...

Details website www.theplayhousetheatre.net

8 THEATRE

Thoroughly Modern Millie, Milton Keynes Theatre, January 24-28.

Joanne Clifton and Michelle Collins star in a musical set in the roaring 20s. Joanne plays the title role of Millie Dillmount, a Kansas girl determined to make it big in New York City.

Details www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

9 CINEMA

The Creature from the Black Lagoon, January 25.

The University of Northampton‘s Cult Film Club present classic sci-fi thriller, in 3D directed by Jack Arnold. Whilst on a research mission deep in the Amazon, a group of scientists drug and capture a creature from the mysterious Black Lagoon, who becomes enamoured with the head scientist’s female assistant.

Details www.errolflynnfilmhouse.com

10 MUSIC

A group of Scotland’s finest performers will entertain with an evening of songs and stories celebrating the works of the bard along with musical delights. Alistair McDonald and Richard Morrison will be among the performers.

Details www.thecorecorby.com

Angelos and Barry