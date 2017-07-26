10 things to do around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide of 10 things to do in the next week

1 THEATRE

Derren Brown, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, July 27-29

Direct from its sell-out London run, Derren Brown: Underground is the latest stage show from the multi-award winning master of psychological illusion. Bringing together a collection of the very best of Derren’s previous stage work, Underground is a spell-binding experience of showmanship and magical genius.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

2 THEATRE

Antony & Cleopatra, Abington Park Courtyard, Northampton, July 27-August 5

This year Masque Theatre will be taking their audiences back to the ancient worlds of Egypt and Rome, as great armies clash, rivals vie for power, and lovers are torn apart in Shakespeare’s Antony & Cleopatra. Tickets on the door.

3 ART

Topical Devices, NN Contemporary Art, July 27-September 20

This exhibition represents a concise moment in Jasmina

Cibic’s current practice. A distillation of recent research into a specific objective arrangement, it is simultaneously a fragment of a much larger project, and yet complete as an iteration of the whole. At its centre stands that most pervasive

figure in art history, the female nude.

www.nncontemporaryart.org

4 FAMILY

Circus Funtastic, Billing Aquardrome, July 28-September 3

Rool up roll up for trapeze artists, hoola hoop girls, gymnasts, clowns and tricks that will take your breath away. Shows are performed at 2pm and 4.30pm each day.

5 CINEMA

Despicable Me 3, Errol Flynn Filmhouse, Northampton, July 28-August 3

The team who brought you Despicable Me and the biggest animated hits of 2013 and 2015, Despicable Me 2 and Minions, returns to continue the adventures of Gru, Lucy, their adorable daughters—Margo, Edith and Agnes—and the Minions.

www.errolflynnfilmhouse.com

6 FESTIVAL

Silverstone Classic, Silverstone Race Track, July 28-30

The Silverstone Classic returns next weekend with The Bootleg Beatles, Tony Hadley and a host of other acts joining the world’s biggest classic motor racing festival.

The Bootleg Beatles headline the Friday night with Hadley playing the Saturday night.

www.silverstoneclassic.com

7 THEATRE

The Railway Children, St Peter’s Church, Northampton, July 29-30

Climb aboard and prepare to be entertained by The Looking Glass Theatre’s new stage adaptation

of Edith Nesbit’s classic, The Railway Children. Join Albert Perks, the station porter, who tells the story of three children have to mysteriously move from a large Edwardian villa in London, to a small

house situated close to The Great Northern and Western Railway’in the Yorkshire dales.

www.lookingglasstheatre.co.uk

8 MUSIC

Bradfest, Charles Bradlaugh, Northanpton, July 29

Bradfest will see some of the best names from across the Northamptonshire music scene play at the Charles Bradlaugh next weekend. There will be 15 acts playing across two stages at the Northampton venue

www.thecharlesbradlaugh.com

9 OPEN GARDENS

Cold Ashby, July 29-30

Cold Ashby have opened their gardens and welcomed visitors from near and far for many years. And now, they will be adding a wide range ofartisan food products available from 2pm to 6pm.

10 FESTIVAL

Mela at Becket’s Park, Northampton, July 30

There will be a wide variety of local talent from many different communities at this event running from noon to 4pm, There will be a wide range of stalls selling food, fashion and crafts. There will also be henna painting, information stands and sports. The Mayor of Northampton will be attending the event.

www.facebook.com/bobnorthampton/

