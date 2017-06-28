10 things to do around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide of a few things to do around Northamptonshire this week

1 INTERACTIVE DRAMA

The Twelfth Player, Sixfields, Northampton, June 29-July 12

There are still plenty of opportunities to see Northampton Town Football Club’s dramatic 2015/16 season where despite the financial and off-field troubles, the club gained promotion to League One. This interactive show can be viewed through the eyes of three generations of Cobblers fans.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk or 01604 624811

2 VARIETY

Forbidden Nights, The Deco Theatre, Northampton, June 30

This all male troup features a vocalist, aerial artist, pole performer and fire act all delivered with an element of naughtiness. Think Magic Mike meets the Cirque Du Soleil and is suitable for people aged 18 to 80.

www.thedeco.co.uk

3 MUSIC

King King, The Core at Corby Cube, June 30

Having scored three radio hit singles on Planet Rock with the songs Crazy, Hurricane, and most recently, Rush Hour, King King received a nomination for Best New Band at the 2015 Classic Rock Awards.

www.thecorecorby.com or 01536 470470

4 MUSIC

Sugarhill Reunion, Roadmender, Northampton, July 1

Hip hop pioneers The Sugarhill Gang, Grandmaster Melle Mel and Scorpio are bringing their UK tour to the Roadmender. The Sugarhill Gang made history in 1979 with their debut 12” single Rappers Delight and is regarded as the first commercial rap record and it went on to sell more than 15 million records.

www.theroadmender.com

5 THEATRE

Scuff Night, Foodie Rocks, Northampton. July 1

Over the past few months Northamptonshire writers have been developing new plays with Warts and All Theatre. Now it’s time for us to share extracts of them and decide which two will be developed into full productions in 2017 and 2018. The event is run by Warts and All Theatre and entrance is £5.

6 THEATRE

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, The Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, July 1

Set in Narnia and featuring the magic and mystery of Aslan, the great lion. It depicts his struggle with the White Witch and the adventures of four children who inadvertently wander from an old wardrobe into Narnia. They will experience the journey of a lifetime.

www.castletheatre.co.uk or 01933 270007

7 MUSIC

Belcanto CD Launch, Salvation Army, Kettering, July 1

Kettering Female Voice Choir, Belcanto, will be launching their first CD at a concert in Kettering. A varied programme from classical pieces to show tunes. Tickets are £7.

07855 406766 or www.belcantokettering.co.uk

8 MUSIC

Dominic Kirwan in concert

with Lisa Stanley, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, July 1

Firmly established as one of Ireland’s greatest ever entertainers, Dominic Kirwan hits the road again in 2017 with a brand new show. Dominic and Lisa bring their own inimitable style to the vast and rich musical heritage of their homeland.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk or 01536 414141

9 THEATRE

A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Brynne Vineyard, Brixworth, July 2

Midsummer night. An enchanted forest. Puck and his musical fairy band tell a tale of lovers, mechanicals, and magical mayhem. The critically-acclaimed Pantaloons present their innovative and hilarious open-air version of Shakespeare’s timeless comedy – told, as ever, in their own distinctive and anarchic style.

www.thepantaloons.org

10 DRAMA

The History Boys, The Playhouse Theatre, Northampton, July 4-8

Eight bright, funny history students in the mid 1980s are pursuing an undergraduate

place at the country’s two finest universities. Their Headmaster is obsessed with getting the boys into the illustrious Oxford and Cambridge. However boys will be boys and they soon get trapped up in a whole range of problems.

www.theplayhousetheatre.net

