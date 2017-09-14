Tale of boobs and bras in Sharnbrook

A comedy play featuring blisters, bras and best friends will be bought to life at Sharnbrook Mill Theatre.

Cheshire Cats is written by Gail Young and is a simple tale features plenty of grown women, aching feet, new trainers and bras! It can be seen from Monday September 18 to Saturday September 23.

Join Hilary, Siobhan, Yvonne, Vicky and Maggie as they prepare and speed-walk 13 miles round the London Moonwalk to raise funds for cancer charities.

Hilary just wants a good walking time, whatever the cost. Siobhan wants to help, Maggie wants to lose weigh,; Yvonne wants some time away from the men in her life and all Vicky wants is a man.

So, armed with their cats’ ears, tails, bow ties and skirts, follow the Cheshire Cats through their grueling training to the event itself.

It’s about real women on a real girls’ night out with a mission to raise money for breast cancer.

The show has been described as full of laughs, a few tears along with way and a rather interesting addition to the group that puts the cat amongst the pigeons.

Make sure you walk and not run to the show.

Tickets cost between £7 to £11 with student discount available on Tuesday and Wednesday night performances.

Visit www.sharnrbookmilltheatre.co.uk or in person from Pick-a- Lily florist in Sharnbrook to book tickets