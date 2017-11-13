Stormbringer mark new album release with hometown gig

County metallers Stormbringer bring their UK tour to Rushden for a hometown gig this weekend.

The band released their third LP, Born A Dying Breed, this month.

Stormbringer comprise of singer Jimi Brown, guitarists Jamie Peters and Dom Wallace, bassist Darren McCullagh and drummer Jon Paul Quantrill.

Forming in 2011, they released their debut album MMXIII in 2013 and its follow up, Blood and Rust, in 2015.

They headline the Rushden Athletic Club in Newton Road on Saturday, November 18.

Support is by Numb, Temple Of Lies and Over The Influence. Tickets cost £5 on the door.

Following Saturday’s gig, the band continue their tour across the country.

For more information visit www.stormbringerrock.com