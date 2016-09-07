Stoke Bruerne gears up for war

The annual Village at War Weekend comes to Stoke Bruerne running from Friday September 9 to Sunday September 11.

The event formally runs from 10am to 5pm on boh Saturday and Sunday but there will be evening entertainment on both Friday and Saturday.

People have the opportunity to experience life in the 40s in a glorious setting on the idyllic Grand Union Canal.

Old favourites the glamorous singer Lola Lamour and George Formby (aka Paul Casper) will be joined by Perfect Vintage, Ruzzit Buzzit, Bread and Dripping and the Market Harborough Ukele Band to keep both the troops and public entertained royally.

On land visitors can expect to learn how to Lindy Hop and Jive at the tea dances, watch fashion parades, view a vintage collection of military vehicles, view firepower demonstrations and skirmishes, experience air raids and get a chance to obtain rationed goods in the black market.

Admission is £7.50 for adults and free for under 16s. Parking in event car parks is included. Visit www.friendsofcanalmuseum.org.uk/village-at-war-2016 for more.