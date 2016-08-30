Squeeze bring UK tour to Northampton

Squeeze headline Royal & Derngate in Northampton next week as part of a short run of UK dates following festival performances this summer.

The group formed in 1973, shortly after Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook had begun their songwriting partnership, brought together by an ad in a sweetshop window.

By 1977 they had made their recording debut and enjoyed a string of hits which lasted until 1982, the maturity of their songs outliving their initial burst of chart activity on the back of New Wave.

Over the years there have been solo careers and occasional separations, but the Ivor Novello Award-winning songwriting duo reunited nine years ago to relaunch Squeeze and have been touring, writing and recording together since.

As well as a vast catalogue including hits such as Cool For Cats, Up The Junction and Tempted, the show will also include songs from their latest album Cradle To The Grave.

The album was released last year and was their first collection of new tracks since 1998.

Squeeze play the Northampton venue on Wednesday, September 7.

Doors open at 7pm, tickets cost from £32.50 before fees.

The following night, The Simon and Garfunkel Story returns to the venue, celebrating the 50th anniversary since the duo recorded their first single The Sound of Silence.

Featuring a full cast of actor- musicians, the show tells the story of both Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel from their humble beginnings and charts their massive success and dramatic break-up, subsequent solo careers and finishes with a version of their 1981 Central Park reformation concert.

The show will include a huge projection screen, showing 1960s photos and film footage.

The show is on Thursday, September 8 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost from £18.50 before fees.

To book tickets for either show and for more information, call 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk