Skindred back to headline Roadmender in Northampton

Tickets are on sale for Skindred who bring their Sound The Siren tour to the Roadmender later this year.

The raga punk metal five piece from Newport is led by singer Benji Webbe.

The band released their latest album Volume last year via napalm Records which followed 2014’s Kill The Power.

Skindred play the Northampton venue on Thursday, November 10.

Tickets cost £18 before fees and only a limited number still available.

For more information, visit theroadmender.com