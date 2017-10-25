Shambala tickets on sale for next year's festival

Tickets for next year's Shambala festival are now on sale.

The festival takes place at a 'secret' location in Northamptonshire each year.

Organisers will be releasing all tiers of tickets at once with tiers one and two limited to two adult ticket per order.

As part of the festival's preparation for next years' festival, organisers are revamping its coach travel offering, with pic up points across the country.

This year's festival helped to raise £85,616 for charity.

Shambala will take place next year from August 23 to August 26.

For more details, visit www.shambalafestival.org

Tickets will be available via www.theticketsellers.co.uk