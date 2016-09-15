See the hidden history of the Highlands in Corby

A show telling the history of the Highlands of Scotland can be seen at The Core at Corby Cube on Friday September 23.

Lost Treasure is a live audio-visual performance with Drew Wright on vocals and loop pedals, and Hamish Brown on guitar, synthesiser and a typewriter.

In 1956 the Dawn Cine Group, embarked on a project confronting the rural depopulation crisis in the Highlands of Scotland. Although 40 minutes of footage were shot across Sutherland and Caithness, including spectacular mountain views of Suilven, the film was never finished.

Visit www.thecorecorby.com to book tickets.