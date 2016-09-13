Real Thing and Jimmy Webb at Stables

The Real Thing and Jimmy Webb are among act playing The Stables in Wavendon over the next seven days.

The Real Thing are out on tour celebrating 40 years since their debut single topping the charts.

The Liverpool based trio have sold more than three million selling hit singles including the number one single hit, You To Me Are Everything.

They play the Wavendon venue on Friday, September 16.

Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost £23.50 in advance before fees.

On Wednesday, September 21, Jimmy Webb headlines the venue with his show, The Glen Campbell Years.

Webb has written some of the greatest songs in the Great American Songbook including Up, Up and Away and Get To Phoenix.

This show will celebrate the friendship between their pair and their recordings.

Webb will share anecdotes about the collaborations between songs. Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost £23 before fees.

For more information about both shows and to book, visit www.stables.org.uk