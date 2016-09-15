Raging Speedhorn return to Corby for Hut gig

Tickets are on sale for Raging Speedhorn’s hometown gig later this year.

The band will return to their native Corby to headline The Hut on Friday, December 2.

The gig will be on the back of a triumphant year for the metallers who returned with the album Lost Ritual, played gigs across the country and at festival including Desertfest and the Download Festival. Support is by Puppy and Mage.

Tickets cost £11 in advance via www.wegottickets.com/event/374359