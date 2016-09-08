Search

Quireboys bring UK tour to Wolverton

The Quireboys are out on tour following the release of their new album earlier this month.

The LP Twisted Love is the band’s tenth album is a collection of songs to win the hearts and minds of long-time fans and secret admirers alike.

Produced by the band and Martin Ekelund, it celebrates a legacy and adds to their legend.

Frontman Spike said: “I approached the songwriting from a different angle and it felt good. There’s a lot of passion there.”

The Swedish town of Klippan again provided the bolt hole for a band focused on following 2015’s critically acclaimed record St Cecilia And The Gypsy Soul.

They play The Craufurd Arms in Wolveton on Thursday, September 15. Tickets cost £18 in advance.

For more information and to book, visit http://www.thecraufurdarms.com