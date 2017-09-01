Pipes are calling for Danny Bhoy in Corby

Scottish comedian Danny Bhoy embarks on his maiden tour of his brand-new show this autumn in selected theatres throughout the UK.

Danny Bhoy's new show, the simply titled – Make Something Great Again For Stronger Better Future Tomorrow Together can be seen at The Core at Corby Cube on Wednesday September 27.

Don’t miss this internationally renowned and critically acclaimed comedian who regularly sells out tours all over the world with his unique brand of observational story telling.

Danny began his stand up career in 1998. A year later he won The Daily Telegraph Open Mic Award, the biggest national competition in the UK for new comics. In 2001, Danny debuted his first solo show at the Edinburgh Festival to audience enrapture and critical acclaim and has since made 10 return visits to the Edinburgh Fringe.

