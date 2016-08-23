Nashville songwriter headlines Corby club

Nashville songwriter Andrew Combs will heads to the county next week as part of an intimate acoustic tour across the UK.

Earlier this year, Combs played with his band at The O2 Arena in London and as part of the Country To Country Festival.

He has previously played twice at Dorset’s End of the Road Festival and has toured the UK with his band and in support of fellow Nashville songwriter Caitlin Rose.

Combs released his sophomore album, All These Dreams, in 2015. The critically acclaimed LP landed on numerous best-of lists, including The Guardians 10 Best Country Albums, Rough Trades Albums of the Year and Rolling Stone’s 40 Best Country Albums, among others. Its follow up is due out next year.

Support is by Barna Howard. Both play The Viking Club in Danesholme Square, Corby, on Friday, September 2. Doors open at 7pm, tickets cost £10 in advance via WeGotTickets or £12 on the door.

