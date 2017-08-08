Varied programme in Dingley

Have your say

A young choir from the capital will be performing at All Saints Church in Dingley later this month.

Bexley Phoenix Choir from South-East London can be seen on Sunday August 20 starting at 3.30pm.

Many of the choir members are aged between 25 and 30 and have mostly all come from the same youh choir.

They perform a wide range of different types

of music, from early sacred and secular works, through the classical and romantic periods to folk, gospel and popular songs.

Whilst in the Youth Choir, members had a wide experience of repertoire and concert venues,

including the Royal Festival Hall, the Barbican Hall, Fairfield and the Queen Elizabeth Hall.

They also performed in various Cathedrals, including Rochester, Norwich, St. Davids, Gloucester, Coventry, Lichfield, Carlisle and Exeter.

The choir have been touring throughout the UK for the past 10 years and the members are looking forward to their tour in August to the East Midlands, giving concerts at Dingley,

Rothwell and Burghley House near Stamford.

Admission to the concert is free.

For further information about the choir visit www.bexleyphoenixchoir.org.uk