Treat for Rollers fans as Les McKeown comes to Corby

Les McKeown and his band The Legendary Bay City Rollers return to The Core in Corby this weekend with their new show, The Story of The Bay City Rollers.

Starring McKeown, the show tells the story of how five ordinary guys from Edinburgh became a worldwide pop sensation.

Audiences will be taken on a nostalgic ride back to when the world turned tartan in the mid ʼ70s. The four-piece band The Legendary Bay City Rollers will perform songs that influenced the original group as they were forging their way in the music business, as well as all the Rollers’ hits, including Bye Bye Baby, Summer Love Sensation, I Only Want To Be With You and Shang A Lang. Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers headline on Saturday, October 7. Music from 7.30pm, tickets £23 before fees.

The spirit of rock ‘n’ roll legend Roy Orbison returns to the venue next Friday when Barry Steele and Friends perform The Roy Orbison Story. Steele is one of the leading vocalists playing homage to Orbison. The will show take audiences on a musical journey, celebrating the legacy of Orbison and The Traveling Wilburys. It will also feature hits originally performed made famous by Jerry Lee Lewis, Del Shannon and The Spencer Davies Group. Tickets cost £22.50 before fees. Music from 7.30pm.

This Friday, award winning Irish musician Sharon Shannon headlined the venue. Music from 7.30pm, tickets £18. Call 01536 470470 to book or visit:

www.thecorecorby.com