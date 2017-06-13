Top of the Punks compilation launch in Northampton to raise charity money

A punk all-dayer and album launch is helping to raise money for mental health charity Mind.

The compilation album Top Of The Punks will be launched at The Bear in Northampton on Saturday, June 17.

Music will be from 2pm with Crash Induction kicking off proceedings followed by Spring Park, Wreck-Age, Apple Shift Seven, 5 Go Mad, Jonny and the Mental Breakdowns, Wreck The City, Born To Destruct, Subculture and headliners Uk Vomit.

The Top Of The Punks CD is a new 16 track compilation album featuring music by bands including Stiff Little Fingers, Angelic Upstarts, The Filaments and The Defects.

Only 400 limited CDs will be produced and available from selected independent record stores and the contributing artists.

It will also be available to download and stream from the usual services.

Doors at The Bear open at 1pm, admission is £5 and includes free entry into a raffle.

All proceeds from the day will be going to Northampton and District Mind.

For more information, visit www.topofthepunks.co.uk