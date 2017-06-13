Tech-Fest tour act Oceans Ate Alaska headline Roadmender in Northampton

Progressive metalcore five piece Oceans Ate Alaska bring their UK tour to the Roadmender on Tuesday June 20 as part of the Tech-Fest 2017 tour.

The Birmingham based band release their new album Hikari in July and recently revealed the new video for the track Escapist online.

The band, which formed in 2011, comprise drummer Chris Turner, guitarists James Kennedy and Adam Zytkiewicz, bassist Mike Stanton and singer Jake Noakes.

Hikari will follow the band’s debut album Lost Isles which was released in 2015.

Anyone who pre-orders the band’s new album can download the tracks Escapist and Covert straight away.

Oceans Ate Alaska headline the Northampton venue on Tuesday, June 20.

Support is by Napoleon, Carcer City, Black Ink Sun and Project: MOTHRA.

Doors open at 7pm, tickets cost £9 in advance or £11 on the door.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/oceansatealaska